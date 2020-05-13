87 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,213

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): 87 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,213 on Wednesday, informed the state Health Department.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, Jaipur reported 32 cases, followed by Pali at 24 cases and Udaipur at 12 cases.

So far, 117 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the state. (ANI)

