87 more policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): 87 more policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the total number of personnel affected by coronavirus in the state to 1,758 on Sunday.

According to the police, the total number of cases includes 183 police officers and 1,575 other ranks.

"87 police personnel of the state found COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours taking the total number of affected personnel to 1,758," the police said.

Out of the total, 18 have died due to the infection and 673 have recovered so far, it said.

Maharashtra has reported 47,190 coronavirus cases so far. Out of the total cases, 13,404 patients have been discharged. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state now stands at 1,577. (ANI)