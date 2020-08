870 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 870 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 41,604 and includes 9,317 active cases and 1,048 deaths, the state Health Department said.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 23,29,638. (ANI)