879 people test COVID-19 positive in Telangana, state tally at 9,553

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): As many as 879 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Telangana, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,553.

As per the bulletin released by the Telangana government, there are 5,109 active cases in the state while the number of discharged patients rose to 4,224 after 219 more patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state, taking the number of people succumbing to the infection to 220.

As many as 63,249 samples have been tested as of Tuesday and 53,696 samples have tested negative.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)

