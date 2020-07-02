88 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 1 (ANI): A total of 88 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday taking the total number of reported cases in the state to 10,076, Bihar Health Department said.

According to Health Ministry data, the state has 2,289 active cases and 67 persons have died due to the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 5,85,493 with 18,653 cases reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

