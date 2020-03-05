88 persons who came in contact with covid-19 test negative for coronavirus

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra on Thursday said that 88 persons who had come in contact with the techie infected with coronavirus have tested negative for the virus.

Eatela Rajendra, addressing the media said, "In Telangana, only one person tested COVID-19 positive and from then we have kept 88 people under surveillance who came in contact with that person. All 88 persons have tested COVID-19 negative. We are taking all kinds of preventive measures."

Stressing that the public doesn't need to panic, the Health Minister said: "Yesterday, we sent two samples to Pune lab after we had some doubts and today we have received those two reports stating that both the samples have tested COVID-19 negative from the NIV, Pune. The public here doesn't need to panic."

He added that the IT Secretary of Telangana is dealing with the IT companies.

"We are trying to convince them not to panic. And trying to build confidence among the IT employees and IT companies. We are now having enough infrastructure ready in the state and we can fight Coronavirus," he said. (ANI)

