88-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in a Delhi hospital

An octogenarian former Indian Air Force officer from Himachal Pradesh who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27 has fully recovered and has been discharged on May 9 from Kolmet Hospital (affiliated with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital) after testing negative.

KS Jaswal (88) is a native of Una in Himachal Pradesh. He was born in March 1932. He leads a disciplined life by doing Yoga twice a day and does not suffer from any major ailments.

Commenting on his recovery, Jaswal said, "I am thankful to God Almighty and doctors for my recovery."

The representative of the medical team at Kolmet Hospital responsible for treating COVID-19 patients said, "It was really encouraging and heartening to see an Octogenarian walking out safely to his home after fighting a deadly infectious disease like COVID-19. As we all are aware that this disease is essentially severe in the elderly and people with co-morbidities but Jaswal could make it probably because of his disciplined lifestyle, strong will power, lack of major illnesses and good supportive care."

From today, City Hospital (affiliated with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital) has also commenced operations. With 116 beds and 13 ICU beds, this hospital was made ready within one week only for COVID-19 patients on war footing.

This hospital has a 4-bedded level-2 nursery and 5-bedded pediatric ICU facility. The hospital is equipped with state of art laboratory facilities, X-rays, ultrasound and CT scan, three modern operation rooms and an 8-bedded hemodialysis facility.

Both Kolmet and City Hospital, situated at Pusa Road, are affiliated hospitals of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.


