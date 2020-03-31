89 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, no community transmission so far: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): There are 89 known cases of COVID-19 in Delhi right now, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday while asserting that there is no community transmission of the deadly virus so far in the national capital and the local transmission is also under control.

"There are a total of 97 coronavirus cases including five who are cured and has been discharged from the hospital and two deaths. There are 89 cases right now. One patient is on the ventilator and two are on oxygen support. The condition of 86 patients is stable," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

"In 97 cases, 24 cases are from (Tablighi Jamaat) Markaz, 41 cases of foreign travel and 22 cases are the family members of those who returned from abroad. Investigation of 10 cases is underway. Local transmission is under control and there is no community transmission so far. Coronavirus cases have gone up. The numbers might increase if people from Markaz test positive," he said.

At least 24 people staying at Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier today.

Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering held earlier this month. Six persons from Telangana, who attended the religious prayer, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for registration of FIR in the Nizamuddin case.

I have full hope he will give orders soon. If any negligence is found on part of any officers then action will be taken against them also," he said.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,251 coronavirus cases in the country and 32 persons have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)