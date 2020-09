Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 29 (ANI): Mizoram has reported 89 more recoveries from COVID-19.



The state Health Department said on Tuesday that the state has reported a total of 1,958 cases including 1,548 discharges, 410 active cases. There has been no COVID-19 related death and two patients have migrated.

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(ANI)