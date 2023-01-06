89 Rohingyas among 501 miscreants held in 2022 on India-Bangladesh for trans border crime: Report

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): A total of 89 Rohingyas among 501 miscreants were caught in 2022 along the India-Bangladesh border with Meghalaya and Tripura on charges of their involvement in trans-border crimes, mentions an official report prepared by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Of the total 30 Rohingyas were caught from the Meghalaya border and 59 from the Tripura border with Bangladesh.

The 30 Rohingyas apprehend on the Meghalaya border were among 132 miscreants that included 41 Bangladeshis and 61 Indian nationals who were found involved in one or other trans-border crime. They were apprehended by BSF Meghalaya while conducting various operations.

However, 59 Rohingyas apprehended by BSF Tripura in different operations were among 369 miscreants that included 160 Indian and 150 Bangladeshi nationals.

The Rohingya people are a stateless Indo-Aryan ethnic group who predominantly follow Islam and reside in Rakhine State, Myanmar (previously known as Burma). Before the Rohingya genocide in 2017, when over 740,000 fled to Bangladesh, an estimated 1.4 million Rohingya lived in Myanmar.

During 2022, the report states, the BSF Meghalaya foiled numerous smuggling attempts and seized huge quantities of various contraband items, cattle, arms, ammunition, drugs and narcotics at the International border.

Detailed data mentions that BSF Meghalaya's personnel seized worth Rs 21,41,01,067 items including cattle (Rs 5,55, 90, 800), liquor (Rs 12,66, 717), Yaba tablets (Rs 51,90,280), Phensydyl (Rs 15,17, 401), Ganja (2,67,000), FICN (Rs 87,500 face value), Gold (Rs 17,57, 748) in different operation along India-Bangladesh border.



However, BSF troops of Tripura successfully rescued 1,813 cattle heads and seized contraband items like Phensedyl 66,608 Bottles, Ganja 18685 kgs, Yaba tablets 1,14,658 Nos, Gold 86.252 gms, Silver 100 gms, Brown Sugar 1513.38 gms, arms and ammunition, Bangladeshi currency 48,35,853 Taka and miscellaneous items worth Rs 58,34,75,618.

Ganja saplings approximately 24,93,300 that were being grown illegally on 644.71 acres in the state of Tripura were destroyed or uprooted during joint operations with sister agencies, says the report.

The report mentions the BSF Meghalaya while maintaining the sanctity of the International Border is committed to preventing trans-border crimes along the India-Bangladesh border.

The report said, BSF Meghalaya is promoting a sense of security among the border population through its dedicated duty and various initiatives undertaken to uplift the border population and provide a helping hand to them at the time of exigency.

The BSF also conducted various meetings with Bangladesh border guarding force to keep the relation cordial and to resolve many border issues affecting the lives of the local population, said the report, adding "friendly games were also played between both the Border Guarding forces to enhance the esprit de corps."

BSF Meghalaya has also put in successful efforts to indulge the border population and school children in celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and induce patriotism in their hearts and minds through various campaigns, it said.

BSF Meghalaya observed 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' and '75th year of independence' enthusiastically by carrying out Motorcycle and cycle rallies propagating the message of unity throughout its journey and motivating youths to join forces, it further said.

BSF Tripura Frontier has performed multifarious responsibilities in fighting the insurgency maintaining the border's sanctity and preventing all kinds of trans-border crimes while working under adverse climatic conditions in remote and inhospitable terrain and highly malaria-infested zones in most parts of its operational areas, says the report.

It also said that BSF Tripura frontier has always maintained good synergy with Govt of Tripura, the state police forces and other security and Intelligence agencies while managing its assigned task of safeguarding the borders and maintaining harmony amongst the border population. (ANI)

