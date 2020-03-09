9 arrested at IGI Airport with forged travelling documents

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday said that nine people were arrested with forged documents at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"On March 7, the CISF personnel had noticed some suspicious activities of four passengers in the check-in area of terminal 3 at IGI Airport," said the CISF in a press release.

"During Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at Security Hold Area (SHA), the four passengers showed the boarding passes of Air India flight bound for Mumbai. On completion of their security check, they were intercepted and enquired," the release said.

It further said, "During questioning of the four passengers, they produced the passports in the name of Arun Kapoor, Krish Kapoor, Muskan Kapoor and Riya Kapoor, having immigration stamp bound for Toronto on March 8. Subsequently, their luggage was thoroughly checked."

On physical search of their baggage, some ID cards (Pan Card/Voter ID Card) in the name of Patel Hardik Kumar, Patel Vishwas Vishhnubhai, Parsanba Jivaji Zala and Patel Hinal were also recovered, the CISF added.

On examination of the passengers' passports and immigration stamp, the passports were found to be forged. The CISF said that this was confirmed by Immigration officials.

The release also said: "The four passengers were arrested along with another passenger named Aman Nayyar, who had helped the passengers in exchanging the documents."

The CISF handed all the nine passengers along with the recovered forged documents over to the Immigration Officials for further action in the matter. (ANI)

