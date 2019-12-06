9 bills on LS agenda next week, Citizenship Amendment Bill likely to come up on Monday

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Citizenship Amendment Bill and the Personal Data Protection Bill are among the nine bills, which are expected to be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning from Monday.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is listed for introduction and passage in the House on Monday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the bills for introduction, consideration and passing include The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, The Code on Social Security Bill, 2019, The Central Sanskrit University Bill, 2019, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Constitution (One Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 and Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were on the agenda of Lok Sabha on Friday but could not be taken up. They are expected to be taken up next week.

The House also held a discussion on issues concerning farmers and the reply to the debate is expected on Monday.

The Winter Session will conclude on December 13. (ANI)

