9 COVID-19 cases in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 14 (ANI): A total of nine cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manipur on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 458 in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,20,922.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

