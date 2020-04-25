9 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): As many as nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed here have tested positive for COVID-19, CRPF sources said.

"Out of 47 CRPF personnel who were sent to the quarantine centre in Narela (Delhi), nine have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been sent to the isolation ward. All were deployed in Delhi," CRPF sources said.

A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

