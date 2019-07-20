9 dead on spot in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Nine persons died on the spot in a major accident between a car and a truck on Pune-Solapur highway near Kadam Wakwasti village.

Incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the driver lost control over his car going towards Solapur and hit the truck that was coming towards Pune.

The deceased have been identified Akshay Bharat Waikar, Vishal Subhash Yadav, Nikhil Chandrakant, Noor Mahmud Abbas Daaya, Parvez Attar, Shubham Ramdas Bhise, Akshay Chandrakant Ghige, Datta Ganesh Yadav, Zuber Aziz Mulani and were residents of Yawat village.

According to the police, the accident took place at about 1 pm when the car that was travelling towards Yawat village, had jumped off the road divider and hit the truck on the opposite direction route that was coming towards Pune.

"Nine people who were travelling in the car died on the spot in this incident. We are investigating further," PI Suraj Bandgar, Loni Kalbhor police station, Pune Rural said. (ANI)

