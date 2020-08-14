9 deaths, 1,921 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 1,921 COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths were reported from Telangana on August 13, taking the total number of cases to 88,396 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases includes 64,284 recoveries and 674 deaths so far.

At present, 23,438 COVID-19 patients are being isolated and treated in the state. (ANI)

