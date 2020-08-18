9 deaths, 370 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A total of nine deaths and 370 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,396, the Health Department of the Union Territory informed.

The total figure includes 4,909 recoveries and 3,364 active cases.

So far, 123 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797. (ANI)

