9 districts of Assam affected by incessant rainfall

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): Incessant rainfall in Assam and the rising water level of rivers have affected nine districts -- Dhemaji, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia so far, as per the state disaster management authority.

Scores of people across Kamrup district were affected by flash floods caused due to heavy rains since May 23.

The roads of the district were also damaged due to the heavy rainfall, causing traffic snarls at various places.

A red-colour coded weather alert was also issued for Assam and Meghalaya from May 26-28. (ANI)

