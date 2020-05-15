9 electrocuted to death after tractor rams into electric pole in Andhra's Prakasam

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): At least nine people were electrocuted to death and several others injured when the tractor in which they were travelling in rammed into an electric pole near the Raparla village in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Thursday, police said.

According to Prakasam district police the incident happened when around 28 persons were returning home to their village after harvesting work at a chilli farm. The incident took place around 6:30 pm near Raparla village of the Naguluppala Padu Mandal.

"The tractor hit the electric pole that got damaged and a live electric wire fell on the tractor and came in contact with the people sitting inside. Nine people were electrocuted and died on the spot while several others were injured," police said.

According to the police, the incident was reported in the limits of the Naguluppala Padu police station. The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for a post mortem examination and a case being registered under relevant sections.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the mishap and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. (ANI)