9 held, drugs seized by Kerala Police from rave party

Idukki (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): Nine people were arrested after police conducted a raid at an alleged rave party on Sunday in a private resort in Wagamon and seized drugs.

According to Idukki SP R Karuppasamy, the raid was conducted after getting a tip-off. Nine people have been arrested and 59 people were attending the party.



"A team led by Kattapana DySP N Rajmohan conducted the raid in which drugs MDMA, Estesy tablet, Estesy powder, LSD, Charase, Hashish, LSD stamp, Meth crystal and Ganja were seized. Nine persons have arrested in the case including a woman and further investigation on involvement of others are being conducted," he said.

The private resort is run by a local CPI leader Shaji Kuttakkad and he claimed he was unaware about the use of drugs. Meanwhile, the CPI said that action will be taken against the leader and he would be ousted from the party.

Those arrested have conducted similar night parties before and police is probing from where did they manage to get the drugs. (ANI)

