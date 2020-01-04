9 injured after roof of building collapses in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Nine people were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar here on Saturday, police said.

Several people are still trapped under the debris after the building's roof collapsed.

Police along with three fire tenders reached the spot following the incident.

According to police, the nine people were trapped under the debris and were rescued and shifted to a hospital.

The identities of the victims are yet to be revealed by the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

