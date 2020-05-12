9 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Among the positive cases reported, six are from Delhi, two from Tripura and one from Kolkata.

According to a statement issued by BSF, all the people who tested positive are under treatment at designated COVID health care hospitals.

With 3,604 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As per the tally, 46,008 patients are active coronavirus cases while 22,454 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has migrated. (ANI)

