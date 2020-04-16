9 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 534

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): 9 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the coronavirus cases in the state to 534 on Thursday.

"9 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh since 7 PM yesterday to 9 AM today. 3 cases each have been reported from Krishna, Kurnool and West Godavari districts. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 534, including 20 discharged and 14 deaths,'' State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said on Thursday.

To tackle the rising number of cases, the Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to double the number of COVID-19 tests being carried out in the state and to bring it up to 4,000 in a day.

The decision to double the number of COVID-19 tests was revealed during a meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India has now reached 12380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)