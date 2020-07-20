9 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): With nine more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally of coronavirus cases has reached 1,548 in the state.

"Out of 156 samples tested on Sunday, 15 tested negative and six were positive while 130 test results are still awaited," the state Health Department said.

Two samples rejected and 18 samples from the Shimla district resulted positive from repeat samples.

Other new positive cases were reported from Shimla (04), Bilaspur (03) and Chamba (02) districts.

There are 462 active cases, 1,060 patients have recovered while 15 migrated out of the state.

As many as nine people have succumbed to the virus, it added. (ANI)

