9 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 18 (ANI): Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 130 in the state on Thursday, said the state government.

Of these 130, there are 129 active cases and one patient has been cured/discharged in the state.

"Mizoram reports 9 new #COVID19 positive cases; the total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram said.

There have been no fatalities due to the virus in the state. (ANI)

