9 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 8 (ANI): With nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State reached 1,123 on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

The State has not reported any death due to the virus, said the Health Department.

There are 391 active cases while 732 patients have been discharged in the state.

According to the Ministry of Health, India's COVID-19 count stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths. (ANI)

