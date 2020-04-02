9 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count rises to 129

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): With nine more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan the total cases of coronavirus in the state has climbed to 129 on Thursday, said the Health Department.

Among the nine cases, 7 persons were from Ramganj, while 1 each from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu.

On Wednesday, 26 people had tested positive for COVID-19 infection, including 4 from Tonk, 1 from Alwar and 7 from Churu districts who had visited the Markaz in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

Over 1800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India so far, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

