9 more test COVID-19 positive in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 24 (ANI): Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health, on Friday.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 223, he added.

Kumar said that one new case each was reported from Madhepura, Munger, Saran districts, two each from Patna, Aurangabad and 10 cases were reported from Buxar.

Earlier today, the NDRF sanitised the containment zones and hotspot areas in Patna.

"NDRF teams are sanitising containment zones and hotspot areas across the State. We will continue to do so until we remove coronavirus from the country," Manish Kumar, a person from the NDRF team sanitising the areas, told ANI. (ANI)

