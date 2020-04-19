9 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): The count of COVID-19 patients went up to 350 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with nine new coronavirus cases reported from different parts of the Union Territory.

"Nine new COVID-19 cases -- 8 from Kashmir division and one from Jammu -- were reported from Jammu and Kashmir today. The total cases now stand at 350 -- Jammu division-55 and Kashmir division-295," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, J-K.

A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

