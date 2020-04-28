9 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 512

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 512 as per Karnataka government.

There are 299 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while 193 patients have been discharged, 19 deaths have been reported, state government informed.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 28,380 (including 21,132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

