9 people in Gurugram recovered from COVID-19: Haryana Health Dept

Chandigarh [India], April 2 (ANI): Nine out of 10 people in Gurugram have recovered from coronavirus, the Haryana Health Department said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 29 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.

Out of total cases, 10 were in Gurugram, six in Faridabad, four in Panipat, three in Sirsa, two in Panchkula and one each in Ambala, Hisar, Palwal and Sonipat.

Moreover, 16 are active coronavirus cases and rest have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, "All SPs in Haryana have been told that all those places where they (those who attended Markaz event) could be checked. Police did checking in Ambala yesterday and four possibly infected people were found. They have been admitted to hospital and their samples sent for test."

"40 people have been placed under quarantine. Further action will be taken after their report comes," he added. (ANI)

