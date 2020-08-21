9 personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad's security test positive for COVID-19

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Nine security personnel deployed for the security of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Nine security personnel deployed for Lalu Prasad's security, have tested positive for COVID-19. The security personnel have been removed from their duties," Dr Umesh Prasad, physician of RJD chief said.

"The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has requested concerned authorities to deploy nine new security personnel," he added. (ANI)

