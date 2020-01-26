9 Shaurya Chakras among 409 gallantry awards announced on Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind approved 409 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.

As per an official release, six army personnel and three police personnel were awarded peacetime military award Shaurya Chakras for demonstrating raw courage and valour while combating terrorists.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh is among the 28 awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medals.

Four have been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, 53 awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 awarded Yudh Seva Medals, and 123 given Vishisht Seva Medals.

Two Indian Air Force pilots, Squadron Leaders Siddharth Vashisht and Ninad Mandavgan, who were killed in the Mi-17 chopper crash in Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) due to own missile fire on 27 February 2019, have been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry posthumously.

The four other IAF personnel who were on board the chopper, including flight engineer Vishal Kumar Pandey, Sergeant Vikrant Sehrawat, Corporals Deepak Pandey and Pankaj Kumar -- have been awarded 'Mention-in-Despatches' (MID) posthumously.

The six personnel on board the chopper were killed after being hit by the SPYDER air defence missile system in Budgam near Srinagar. In addition to the six IAF personnel, a civilian was killed on the ground.

The President approved four Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 107 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), one Bar to Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and 13 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty). (ANI)