9 states successfully complete 'One Nation One Ration Card' reform

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): As many as nine states have successfully completed reforms in Public Distribution System (PDS) and implemented the 'One Nation One Ration System', under which a beneficiary will be able to buy subsidised foodgrains from any Fair Price Shops (FPS) across the country.

The states, which have implemented 'One Nation One Ration System' are Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, said a Ministry of Finance statement.

The release said this has been made possible as the central government has strengthened the hands of the states through multiple measures for mobilisation of financial resources in view of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The measures include grant of additional borrowing permission of 2 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the year 2020-21. This has enabled the states to mobilise additional financial resources to fight the pandemic and maintain the standards of service delivery to the public. However, to ensure long-term debt sustainability and prevent any adverse impact on future, a part of the additional borrowing was linked to the states carrying out reforms in the sectors critical for service delivery to the citizens," the release said.

It said one of the sectors identified for reforms is the Public Distribution System. "Out of the additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent of GSDP, 0.25 per cent is linked to the implementation of One Nation One Ration Card system," it added.

The release further said this was aimed to ensure that the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially the migrant workers and their families, get ration from any FPS across the country.

"Other aims of the intended reform were to better target beneficiaries, elimination of bogus/ duplicate/ ineligible ration cards and thus enhance welfare and reduce leakage. For this, the reform conditions stipulated Aadhar Seeding of all Ration Cards, biometric authentification of beneficiaries and automation of all the Fair Price Shops in the state," it said.

On completion of reforms, additional borrowing permission of Rs 23,523 crore has been issued to the nine states.

Andhra Pradesh will get an amount of Rs 2,525 crore as additional borrowing permitted on account of implementing One Nation One Ration Card system. Goa- Rs 223 crore, Gujarat- Rs 4,352 crore, Haryana- Rs 2,146 crore, Karnataka- Rs 4,509 crore, Kerala- Rs 2,261 crore, Telangana- Rs 2,508 crore, Tripura- Rs 148 crore and Uttar Pradesh will get Rs 4,851 crore as additional borrowing permitted on account of implementing One Nation One Ration Card system. (ANI)







