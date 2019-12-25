Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): At least nine students were injured after a bus hit a sugarcane trolly from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway near the Telgoan Khind area.
Forty-four students were on the bus when it hit the trolley from behind.
The injured students were taken to the nearest hospital by the police.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
9 students injured after school bus hit sugarcane trolley in Pune
ANI | Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:14 IST
