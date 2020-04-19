9 tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur today: Municipal Commissioner

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Nine positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagpur on Sunday, said Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Munde.

Meanwhile, 37 people who came in contact with the person who died of COVID-19 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, Munde said: "We have identified and traced 192 contacts and family members of the one who died due to COVID-19. 37 people have been tested positive, 11 tested negative and the results of 144 are awaited."

"We have filed an FIR against those who are giving the misinformation. We will take strict legal action against those who give wrong information," he added.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 3,651 positive COVID-19 cases.

With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

