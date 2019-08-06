9 trains cancelled, 3 diverted due to water-logging in Western Railway zone

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Northern Railway on Monday informed that trains plying via the Western Railway zone of the country on Tuesday have been cancelled or diverted due to water-logging in the region.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.

Nine trains which have been cancelled are - 12172 Haridwar - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 12561 Jaynagar - New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express, 12562 New Delhi-Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani Express train, 12903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail, 12925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express, 19019 Bandra Terminus-Dehradun Express, 12137 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail, 12449 Madgaon - Chandigarh Goa Sampark Kranti Express, 19037 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Avadh Express.

Three trains plying in the Western Railway region have been diverted through alternative routes. (ANI)

