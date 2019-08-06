Indian Railways
Indian Railways

9 trains cancelled, 3 diverted due to water-logging in Western Railway zone

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Northern Railway on Monday informed that trains plying via the Western Railway zone of the country on Tuesday have been cancelled or diverted due to water-logging in the region.
The Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railways Deepak Kumar issued a release in this regard.
Nine trains which have been cancelled are - 12172 Haridwar - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 12561 Jaynagar - New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express, 12562 New Delhi-Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani Express train, 12903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail, 12925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express, 19019 Bandra Terminus-Dehradun Express, 12137 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail, 12449 Madgaon - Chandigarh Goa Sampark Kranti Express, 19037 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Avadh Express.
Three trains plying in the Western Railway region have been diverted through alternative routes. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:35 IST

Lok Sabha passes bill to bifurcate J-K into two UTs

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:32 IST

Article 370 revoked: Akhilesh seeks govt's response on status of PoK

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A day after the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the government should clarify if Pakistan occupied Kashmir is a part of India or not.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:30 IST

Prime Minister unleashed decision on J-K just as he did...

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha on Tuesday compared the centre's move of abrogating the special status to Jammu and Kashmir to 'demonetisation' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:25 IST

Resolution revoking Article 370 passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:22 IST

Maha floods: Fadnavis seeks Rajnath Singh's help to expedite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help to expedite flood rescue and relief efforts in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:13 IST

UP: School brands student 'characterless' in TC in Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A government school on Monday allegedly certified a 9-year-old student of standard 5th as 'characterless' in his Transfer Certificate (TC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:07 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 is a historical step by Modi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hailing the Central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday termed it as a historic achievement for the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:48 IST

Modi praises MP Jamyang Tsering speech in LS, calls it...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 : Praising Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal "outstanding" speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the same with millions of social media followers and said he presents the aspirations of citizens from the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:42 IST

BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday greeted in Lok Sabha with a standing ovation and thumping of desks by BJP lawmakers, amidst the heated debate over the abrogation of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:40 IST

Another Cong leader backs abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Another Congress leader has come out in support of the BJP-led Central government's move to repeal Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:39 IST

RSS affiliates to begin nation-wide campaign for reclaiming PoK,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With Article 370 out of the way, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates have now decided to lend support to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's views on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:34 IST

TDP supports Centre's decision of scrapping Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Supporting the Central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament Jayadev Galla on Tuesday asserted that complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India can be done with one flag and one constitution.

Read More
iocl