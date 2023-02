9 trains running late due to low visibility: Railways

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): As many as nine long-distance passenger trains are running late due to fog and low visibility conditions, the railways said on Saturday.

While Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special and Barauni-NewDelhi Clone Special are running late by over 4 hours, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express are running behind schedule by 3:00 hours and 3:30 hours respectively, officials said.



Similarly, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express, and Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special are also late by 2:30 hours each.

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express is running behind schedule by one hour and 45 minutes.

Over half a dozen passenger trains operating in north India were delayed Friday due to low visibility. (ANI)