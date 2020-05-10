9 wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Train movement on Sunday was affected on Khed-Diwan Khauti route after nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

"Nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra between Khed and Diwan Khauti at 3:57 pm today," Konkan Railway said.

Restoration work is underway at the site.

"Movement of trains has been affected on the route due to the derailment," Konkan Railways added. (ANI)

