90 COVID-19 red zones identified in 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): A total of 90 Red Zones have been identified in jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir as of April 14, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J-K.

The 90 Red Zones, 14 in Jammu and 76 in Kashmir, are distributed across 13 districts, including Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Bandipora, Baramulla, Shopian and Srinagar among others.

According to a tweet by the DIPR, the J-K Government had issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Red zones, which includes, "100 per cent lockdown, survey to be done and linked with Aarogya app, home delivery of essentials, only sanitation and enforcement personnel to be allowed entry, arrangements to be made for non-COVID patients."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare there are 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in J-K. (ANI)

