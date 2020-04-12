90 doctors, nurses, paramedic staff test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Around 90 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across the country so far, said sources on Sunday.

The health care workers are first responders and frontline warriors in the battle against COVID-19. However, while treating the patients they are also affected by COVID-19.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

