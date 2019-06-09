large amount of drugs and foreign liquor was seized in the raid in Chhbarapur, New Delhi, on Saturday night. (Photo/ANI)
90 liquor bottles, cash worth Rs. 5.43 lakhs, 38 drug pills recovered from Chhatarpur rave party

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:46 IST

New Delhi (India) Jun 9 (ANI): As many as 90 bottles of liquor along with cash worth Rs 5.43 lakhs and 38 pills of drugs were recovered from the rave party which was busted by a joint team of Delhi's Excise Department and police in the Chhattarpur area, police said on Sunday.
"Around 95 bottles of liquor including both domestic and foreign brands were seized along with cash worth Rs 5.43 lakhs generated from the sale proceeds of liquor, pills and entry fees reportedly charged by the organisers. 38 pills including 17 dark brown pills and 21 pink coloured tablets were also seized," said, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Adl. DCP) South, Parvinder Singh.
During the investigation, it was ascertained that the organisers were charging Rs 500 per unit from the guests for the liquor or beer being served at the party.
"Pulkit, one of the main coordinator, claimed that they had a valid liquor license (P 10) for the purpose of serving a limited quantity of beer liquor. However, huge quantity (much more than the numbers mentioned in the license) of hard liquor i.e. whiskey, vodka etc. were found at the makeshift counters," the officer said.
Pulkit was arrested along with the cashier and the driver of the SUV, in which the liquor in violation of license terms was found. "He also revealed that the whole event was organised by Gaurav Mavi and Ali, both residents of Noida and engaged in the business of property dealing. The duo fled the spot when the raid occurred," officer added.
The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and has detained 16 people in this regard so far.
A rave party was raided by a joint team of Delhi's Excise Department and police officials at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur area of south Delhi on Saturday night. (ANI)

