902 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): A total of 902 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.

The State Health Department said that the total count of cases in the state is now at 42,808, including 29,806 cured/discharged patients and 2,057 deaths

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday. (ANI)

