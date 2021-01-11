91 crows, 27 ducks found dead in 15 Delhi Development Authority parks

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): As many as 91 crows and 27 ducks were found dead across 15 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks in Delhi, the DDA said on Sunday.

According to an official release, Green Area Sanjay Lake at Trilokpuri Phase-I, II and III was declared as 'Alert Zone'. Besides this, 104 samples have been sent for Bird Flu test, the reports of which are awaited.

Rapid Response Team (RRT) of Animal Husbandry, GNCTD visited Sanjay Lake on Saturday and Sunday and collected samples for suitable action. In the meanwhile, prescriptions have been given by them, and now requisite preventive measures are being taken as per their advisory, the release said.



A total of 24 crows were reported dead at the District Park and Plantation at Sarita Vihar. The dead crows have been buried deep into the ground. Requisite preventive measures are being taken as per advisory of Animal Husbandry, GNCTD.

Moreover, 14 crows were also reported dead in Central nursery located in Sector 5, Dwarka. The dead crows have been buried deep into the ground. Requisite preventive measures are being taken as per advisory of Animal Husbandry.

As many as 16 crows were also dead in Hastsal Park. As precautionary measure park is closed till further orders. (ANI)

