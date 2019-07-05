91 dengue cases reported in India so far, 22 in Delhi: Govt

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Health released on Thursday this year's figures regarding the number of cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and Chikungunya.

"Till date 91 Dengue cases have been reported from across the country, out of which 22 cases are from Delhi," the ministry said.

"92 cases of patients suffering from Malaria have been reported, out of which 44 are in Delhi. The number of cases related to Chikungunya is 26," it added.

With monsoon around the corner in the national capital, the ministry is making arrangements to tackle the threat of these diseases. (ANI)

