91 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], July 17 (ANI): Puducherry has reported 91 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 1,832, informed the Health Department.

There are 793 active cases in the Union Territory while the number of fatalities stands due to the coronavirus in the territory stand at 25.

1,014 patients across the Union Territory have recovered from the virus.

A total of 28,995 samples have been tested of which 26,781 samples were tested negative and results of 313 samples were awaited. (ANI)

