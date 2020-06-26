91 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 26 (ANI): 91 more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 16,387.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

