91 more COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Wednesday said that 91 samples out of total 2,373 have detected positive for COVID-19.

Out of 91 new cases, 72 are from Lucknow, four from Sambhal city, three from Hardoi, six from Shahjahanpur, five from Kannauj and one person from Unnao district.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 18,893 COVID-19 cases, of which, 588 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

