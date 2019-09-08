Representative image
Representative image

'91 per cent of Kashmir region free from any day-time restrictions'

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:52 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is turning back to normal as the majority of areas continue to function peacefully without any day-time restrictions, said official sources in the government of India.
"91 per cent of Kashmir valley is free from any day time restrictions, while all of Jammu and Ladakh regions are free from any day-time restrictions," said sources.
Adding that telephone and mobile communications have been restarted in the majority of the regions, the sources added, "All landlines are functional. Mobile facility restored in all districts of Jammu and Ladakh division and in Kupwara district of Kashmir."
The administration is also going to launch the biggest ever recruitment drive in the two Union territories to fill up close to 50,000 positions lying vacant in the government sector.
The information has come almost a month after the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The Centre, in August, had also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The sources also added that there were hardly any instances of violence reported from the Valley region and the minuscule number of protests which took place were handled by the police without any significant damage to life and property.
"The situation has remained peaceful across the Kashmir valley. There has been no incident of major violence. Not even a single live bullet has been fired. There has been no loss of life. Some protests have been handled by local police while exercising full restraint," the government sources said.
All primary, middle and high schools are running with improved performance while the banks and ATMs are functioning normally in the region.
They also said that the administration has set up a media centre to enable both the local and national media houses to cover events in the region.
A media centre has also been set up in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the media to cover events in the region. While regular press briefings are being held, over 400 press passes have been issued, the majority to local journalists. "All mainstream newspapers are being printed. Satellite channels and cable TV networks are operational," the sources said.
" The full focus is on returning the situation to normalcy. Some remaining restrictions on the communications and preventive detentions remain with a view to maintaining public law and order. These restrictions are being reviewed continuously and being eased by local administration based on the ground situation," they added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:41 IST

Left-unity all set to sweep JNUSU polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With the Left-unity on the verge of sweeping the Jawaharlal Nehru Student's Union (JNUSU) elections, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) presidential candidate, Manish Jangid has alleged that their fight was not with the students but with the Left-wing teachers

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:32 IST

UP CM, ministers turn students to take lessons on governance at...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his ministers took lessons on leadership, governance and management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Obstacles on lunar surface may have been stopping lander from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander from receiving the signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Truck driver fined Rs 86,500 under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A truck driver having a vehicle with Nagaland registration number was fined Rs 86,500 by the Regional Transport Officer in Sambalpur under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

First helicopter summit held in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation organised India's first-ever helicopter summit here on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

'Essential supplies, medicines being provided across Jammu,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Essential supplies along with round the clock electricity and water facility are being provided to the people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region, said official sources in the Government of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:13 IST

Delhi: Man allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): One Virendra, also known as Kale, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela area, New Delhi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:07 IST

'Families shifted from villages, towns to safer places following...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Around 765 people from 347 families have been shifted from some villages of Shirol and towns of Karvir in Kolhapur to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area, says Kolhapur District Information Office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Murder 2 actor sent to judicial custody in cheating case

Kerala [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A Kerala court sent Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan to judicial custody in an alleged cheating case, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Chhattisgarh: Locals, municipality authorities rescue four...

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Locals and municipality authorities on Sunday rescued at least four families along with a police personnel, who were stranded in Mungeli area as Agar River swells in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:47 IST

Maharashtra: More than 60 dogs found dead in Girda forest of...

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): In a shocking incident, more than 60 dogs were found dead with their legs tied with strings in the forest of Girda here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:47 IST

Mangalore: House wall collapses, two children dead

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Two children allegedly died after a boundary wall of a residence collapsed in Mangalore’s Padil area, police said on Sunday. 

Read More
iocl