91.352 km long Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be completed at cost of Rs 5,876.68 crores: UPEIDA

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be 91.352 km long and will be ready for operational use at a cost of Rs 5,876.68 crores, said Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Saturday.

According to UPEIDA, the six-lane expressway will commence from Gorakhpur bypass and will be finished at Purvanchal Express in Azamgarh passing through Ambedkaranagar, Santakbirnagar.

Under the construction project of Expressway, two toll plazas, three ramp plazas, seven flyovers, 16 vehicular underpasses, 50 light vehicular underpasses, seven large bridges, 16 small bridges, and 389 pulls will be constructed.

The expressway will facilitate the smooth movement of traffic from Lucknow, Agra, Delhi, said UPEIDA. (ANI)

